Building Heros team up with Chanctonbury Chorus for fundraising concert

A fundraising concert of remembrance and reflection will be held at St Andrew’s Church in Steyning.

Building Heroes, in conjunction with the Chanctonbury Chorus, has organised the concert, Soldiers and Saints – Hymn to St Cecilia 1918 -2018, to mart the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The Pulborough-based charity provides skills training for military veterans and support into employment in the building trades.

Lynda Vowles, chief operating officer, said: “As part of the World War One centenary, Building Heroes, in conjunction with the Chanctonbury Chorus, are organising a fundraising concert of remembrance and reflection.”

The concert takes place on Saturday at 7.30pm. The programme features Benjamin Britten’s Hymn to St Cecilia, the Bach motet Jesu, Meine Freude, William Byrd’s Mass for Four Voices, John Rutter’s A Gaelic Blessing and words by W.H. Auden.

Lynda added: “To set the scene, there will be a montage of memories slideshow and sentimental readings. Refreshments will finish the evening.

“Building Heroes is such an important charity, not only providing re-skilling to veterans, it helps them gain confidence and realise their full potential.

“This concert will pay thanks to all those who made sacrifices for our future generations.”

Tickets are £12, available from Building Heroes on 01798 874521 or via Eventbright.

Building Heroes is also celebrating the award of silhouettes funding from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

The grant was made under the Armistice and Armed Forces Communities Programme, which has been funding the purchase silhouettes to bring communities together to remember and to think about the Armed Forces.

The Building Heroes mission is to tackle unemployment among those who have kept us safe by offering them a new career.

For more information about Building Heroes, visit www.buildingheroes.org.uk