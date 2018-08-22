Buckingham Arms in Shoreham to close for renovations

The Buckingham Arms, in Brunswick Road, Shoreham, is closing its doors from the end of September for refurbishment works.

Licensee Keith Roberts-Jones said: “We’ll be renovating all the bar and the outside area. It needs modernising, but we’re going to keep the warm, pub environment.

“We’re bringing it up to date but we’re not going to turn it into some modern gastro pub.”

The Buck is holding a retro night on September 29 as a temporary goodbye before the work begins.

