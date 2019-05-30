Brooklands Park: 'Major environmental incident' avoided after diesel spills into Worthing lake

Environmental officers have been praised for their quick response in preventing a 'major environmental incident' after a diesel spill near Brooklands Lake.

Teams from the Environment Agency worked in Brooklands Park yesterday (May 29) after fuel spilled from a tanker in nearby Lancing Business Park into the lake.

Some wildlife was unable to escape the diesel

Surface water drains carried diesel into the water, according to an Environment Agency spokesman, which was contained in a small section of the lake.

Specialist teams scraped and mopped the diesel off the surface to reduce the risk to wildlife.

Images from the scene shows some fish were unable to escape the flow, floating lifelessly on the surface.

See footage of the relief effort here: Footage shows dead wildlife floating on Brooklands Lake after diesel spill



Workers remove the diesel in Brooklands Lake

Representatives from the Environment Agency, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Adur and Worthing councils have returned to the site today (May 30) and fire crews plan to clean the sewers to ensure any residue is removed.

The incident is still under investigation by the Environment Agency.

Read more about the incident here: Agents battle 'large and significant' diesel spill into Worthing's Brooklands Lake



Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council's cabinet member for digital and environmental services, praised the authorities for their quick response.

Workers remove the diesel in Brooklands Lake

"Thanks to their diligent response a potentially major environmental incident at this much-loved local landmark was prevented," he said.

“Teams from our parks team are on site today to assess the impact on local wildlife living in and near the lake.

“We will also continue to work with our partner authorities to establish how this happened and support efforts to establish if there are any measures which could be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. Any response will need to balance protecting the unique wildlife habitat of Brooklands with the fact the lake exists to collect rainwater to prevent the local area from flooding.

“I also want to thank the wider public for their patience and assure them that we are continuing to push forward our ambitious plans to transform the park into an exciting destination which local residents can be proud of.”