Brighton University students tour Shoreham Port to get an insight into development

University students spent a day touring around Shoreham Port to gain a unique insight into development in the area.

The 20 students were from the masters in town planning course at the University of Brighton, which equips learners with the skills to work in the spatial planning environment.

One of the port's tug boats, Adurni

Specialist subjects on the course such as economic development, coastal regeneration and climate change are important to consider in the port environment.

Gathering in the visitor centre, the group enjoyed some refreshments together before dividing into two smaller groups for presentations from Shoreham Port, Adur and Worthing Council, and BPP Consulting staff.

Tim Hague, port director of property and development, took the students on a 45-minute long tour of Shoreham Port on one of the port’s tug boats, Adurni.

Cruising down the canal, the students spent time listening to Tim’s commentary about port activity and the subject of waste and minerals.

Tim said: “We were delighted that the University of Brighton returned to us for another event for their students. There are numerous examples of innovative waste recycling demonstrated here at Shoreham Port.

“We also have a number of wharves which are protected to ensure that sufficient aggregates are available to the construction industry.

“Despite the freezing temperatures, I think the students enjoyed seeing port activity from the water.”

Meanwhile, Chris Jones, project manager at Shoreham Harbour Regeneration Partnership, delivered a lecture to the other group about the Shoreham Harbour Regeneration Project.

The talk covered safeguarded aggregates wharves within Shoreham Harbour, the Joint Area Action Plan and forthcoming new developments.

Finally, the students regrouped to attend a talk delivered by Ian Blake, partner at BBP Consulting. The students gained a useful insight into waste and minerals planning.

Dr Helen Walker, course leader, said: “Students and staff had an excellent visit to Shoreham Port. All of the talks were incredibly useful for our students and provided a unique insight into port activities and future development opportunities as part of the Shoreham Harbour Regeneration Partnership.”

