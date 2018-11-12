Brighton seafront search sparked by concerns man may have gone into sea

Police conducted a search along Brighton seafront near the pier this morning following concerns for a man who may have gone into the sea.

The Coastguard and lifeboats were also called to assist the search.

Coastguard at the scene

Police confirmed the man was later found safe and well at his home address.

The HM Coastguard confirmed it was called just after 5:30 this morning by Sussex Police requesting assistance after a male was possibly seen entering the water near to Brighton Pier.

The Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lydd, as well as Newhaven and Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Teams, Brighton and Shoreham RNLI lifeboats and Sussex Police were all sent.

The male was found safe in land by the police.