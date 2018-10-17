Brighton & Hove Albion poppy pin to remember the fallen

The Royal British Legion and Brighton & Hove Albion have once again teamed up to produce a special edition poppy pin ahead of the Remembrance period.

This year’s Armistice Day, on Sunday, November 11, marks the centenary of the end of the First World War.

And the Royal British Legion has this year – as it did in 2017 – teamed up with Premier League clubs to produce unique pins for football fans.

The Brighton & Hove Albion poppy pin retails for just £2.99, and all profits from their sale go directly to The Royal British Legion and its work providing care and support to all members of the Armed Forces community.

To purchase a pin, visit: www.poppyshop.org.uk

To find out more about the annual Poppy Appeal, and its emblem the red poppy, visit: www.britishlegion.org.uk