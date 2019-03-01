Brighton and Hove Albion training ground extension: Plans submitted to council

Plans to extend a football training ground in Lancing and build a new club hub have been formally submitted to the council by Brighton and Hove Albion football club.

The planning application seeks permission to expand the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre in Mash Barn Lane, Lancing, into a corner of land to the south east of the site.

The training ground in Lancing

The plans include creating an additional three pitches and an extension to the existing training centre building.

A new single-storey club hub would include dedicated facilities for the women’s and girls’ teams, including changing rooms and a hydrotherapy pool.

The football club said the new facilities were needed in order to ‘provide the best opportunities possible for emerging youth talent in the academy, to retain existing first-team professional players and to attract the best new footballing talent from across the UK and beyond’.

At a Lancing Parish Council meeting earlier this month, the proposals were met with a mixed response.

Councillor Lionel Parsons objected to what he saw as the club’s ‘gradual creeping along the landscape’, but councillor Danny Jackson said he was ‘all for’ the scheme.

Search AWDM/0236/19 on Adur’s website to see the plans.

