Brand-new Angmering home with luxury open-plan living area is on the market for £425,000

This spectacular brand-new home is located in the heart of Angmering village having been completed to an extremely high standard.

New Barn, in The Cottrells, offers spacious accommodation starting with an entrance hall and ground floor reception/study with en-suite shower room.

Property

Stairs lead to the first floor where there is a luxury open-plan lounge/kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, there are patio and artificial grass areas as well as an allocated parking space.

The pretty village of Angmering offers shops for everyday needs, pubs, restaurants and schools, as well as a mainline station with routes to London Victoria.

The larger coastal town of Worthing and the City of Chichester are both easily accessible and offer a greater range of both retail and leisure facilities.

Property

Sporting amenities in the area include Lanes health club, racing at Goodwood and Fontwell, golf at Ham Manor, Rustington and Worthing, and sailing out of Chichester and Bosham Harbours.

Located close to the South Downs National Park, the area is popular with many footpaths and bridleways for walking and riding.

The A27 and A24 are also within easy reach, providing easy access to the M23 and Gatwick Airport.

An internal inspection is highly recommended to fully appreciate this property.

Property

Price £425,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk