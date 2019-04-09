Bottlenose dolphin pod with calf spotted off Littlehampton coast

A pod of bottlenose dolphins has been spotted off the coast of Littlehampton.

Footage taken by Mark Cramer and shared online on Sunday showed the majestic mammals frolicking in the water.

A dolphin pod has been spotted off the coast of Littlehampton. Picture: Mark Cramer

Simon McPherson from the Brighton Dolphin Project posted the video on the group's Facebook page and believed it could be the same pod spotted off the coast of Newhaven days before.

He said: "Having had a chance to analyse the video, we can confirm it is a family group of bottlenose dolphins, which has a young calf.

"We are yet uncertain if the seas of Sussex are an ideal breeding area for dolphins, but do encourage members of the public to submit their sightings of dolphins, including photos and videos, as part of our research project.

"Bottlenose dolphins will form closely knit groups, known as pods, which can vary between 10-30 animals.

"This is a great sighting for us as it gives us an insight into the incredible marine wildlife that can be found in Sussex."