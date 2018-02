A bomb disposal team from the Royal Navy is investigating a 'suspicious canister' which washed up on Worthing beach yesterday.

Police believe the canister may be an unexploded depth charge, used in anti-submarine warfare.

The bomb disposal team in Worthing

An exclusion zone has been put in place by the Canadian War Memorial.

Military experts from the Explosive Ordnance Department were called to the beach yesterday after the canister was discovered shortly after 2.15pm yesterday (Monday, February 12) - read more here.