Bomb disposal team called to Worthing beach

A bomb disposal team has been called to Worthing beach this afternoon, according to Sussex Police.

Shortly before 1pm, police said officers will soon be joined by an Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team at the beach, which has reportedly been cordoned off between New Parade East and The Crab Shack.

A spokesman said: "EOD is en route to the incident to give an assessment [on what's been found]."

On Twitter, resident Mark Goulding, who lives on the seafront, wrote: "Beach and promenade between New Parade East #Worthing and The Crab Shack #splashpoint have been cordoned off by police due to WW2 bomb washed up on beach."

This is a breaking news story and we will bring you updates as we get them.

