Bomb disposal experts called as hand grenade found in empty home

An old hand grenade was found in the basement of an empty property in Hove this afternoon (January 31).

Police said bomb disposal experts are on their way to the incident in Leighton Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "At 1.50pm on Thursday (January 31) we received a report that what appeared to be an old hand grenade has been found amongst rubbish in the basement of an unoccupied address in Leighton Rd, Hove.

"There has been no need to evacuate surrounding addresses and military ordnance disposal will attend."

More to follow.