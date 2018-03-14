Blue Badge Guide gives society talk

Members of the Shoreham Society are looking forward to hearing the story of Southwark.

Sally Botwright, one of London’s celebrated Blue Badge Guides, will return to Shoreham on Friday to give the illustrated talk at St Peter’s Church hall, West Street, at 7.30pm. It is open to all, admission £3, refreshments available.

St George The Martyr Church in Southwark

Adrian Towler, from the Shoreham Society committee, said: “During Sally’s illustrated talk, there is the sad story of the Crossbones Graveyard, the Marshalsea Prison, made famous by Charles Dickens, The George Inn, London’s last galleried coaching inn and the tale of the clocks on St George the Martyr.”

Southwark was a suburb of Roman London 2,000 years ago and later became known as The South Works because of the industry in the area, south of the River Thames. People going to and from the city had to cross London Bridge.

Later, Southwark became the entertainment centre for London, with its theatres including The Globe and The Rose, plus bear-baiting and cock-fighting pits.

Today it is a popular area to visit for the South Bank, The Shard and all the delicious goodies for sale at Borough Market.