Beware of bogus callers in Adur and Worthing, police warn

Police are warning residents in Adur and Worthing to be aware of bogus callers following two recent incidents.

A police spokesman said: "Two incidents have recently been reported to us where a man, claiming to be doing building work nearby, said he needed to check the water pressure in the house.

"Luckily nothing was stolen from the properties on either occasion.

"Please do not let anyone into your home that you don’t know.

"Always ask for identification - official visitors won’t mind being asked for ID.

"If you have concerns about someone who has called at your door, call the police immediately and take down as many details about the person as possible."

