Beautifully presented Worthing house with four bedrooms on a generous plot

This attractive and beautifully presented four bedroom detached family home is situated on a generous plot in Worthing.

The property, in Salvington Hill, has French doors which lead to a porch with a wooden front door to the entrance hall, which has parquet flooring and original wood panelling.

The triple-aspect lounge boasts a feature gas fire with French door to the garden, while the sun room has a tiled floor and further French doors to the garden.

The dining room has wooden floors with a bay window overlooking the garden, and an inner hall with cloaks cupboard leads to the extended dual-aspect kitchen/family room and a utility room with work surfaces and space for a washing machine.

There is also a ground floor cloakroom.

Stairs lead to the first floor split-level landing with window.

Bedroom one is dual aspect with south-facing bay window, built-in wardrobes and a dressing room with further fitted wardrobes, as well as an en-suite bathroom.

Bedroom two overlooks the rear garden with a bay window and range of fitted wardrobes, while bedroom three is dual aspect with fitted wardrobes.

Bedroom four is currently used as an office and there is also a family bathroom and separate shower room.

The westerly gardens are beautifully maintained with a large raised patio providing ample entertaining and seating areas, an attractive pergoda providing cover, and a summerhouse with full-length windows.

To the front is a sweeping driveway leading to a double-length garage and covered car port.

Price £965,000 Freehold.

For further information, please contact Symonds and Reading on 01903 235623.

