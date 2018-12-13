Beautiful Littlehampton home with three bedrooms less than a mile from the town centre

This beautiful three bedroom mid-terrace house is situated just under a mile from Littlehampton town centre.

The property, in Manning Road, is about two miles from the seafront, while the River Arun is just over half a mile away.

On the ground floor there is a good size living room, modern kitchen with space for a breakfast table, and a utility room which leads to the rear garden.

The first floor comprises three bedrooms and a beautifully presented bathroom with shower cubicle.

There is also access to the loft via a hatch on the landing.

Outside, to the front there is a block-paved driveway with lawned area.

The south-facing rear garden has patio and lawn areas with two ponds.

Littlehampton railway station can be found just under a mile away in the town centre.

Guide Price £250,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com