Barclays branch in Lancing closes

Barclays bank has closed its branch in Lancing.

The bank announced in April that it would be closing its branch in North Road, Lancing, on Friday, August 3.

Staff have been offered positions at other branches nearby, the bank confirmed.

Nigel Taylor, community banking director for Barclays in Sussex, said the decision had not been made lightly: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At the branch in Lancing customer usage has continued to decline and more than 75 per cent of the customers of the branch are already using online, mobile or telephone banking.

“We hope that the availability of the branches in Worthing and Southwick and access to services at local post offices, along with our range of digital channels will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

It follows the closure of Barclays bank in Shoreham, which shut its doors in November last year.

