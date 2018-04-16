Bank branch set to close

Barclays announced it will be closing a branch in Lancing.

The branch in North Road, Lancing, will shut on Friday, August 3, and staff have been offered positions at other branches nearby.

Nigel Taylor, community banking director for Barclays in Sussex, said the decision had not been made lightly: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At the branch in Lancing customer usage has continued to decline and more than 75 per cent of the customers of the branch are already using online, mobile or telephone banking.

“We hope that the availability of the branches in Worthing and Southwick and access to services at local post offices, along with our range of digital channels will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

All customers will receive letters from Barclays with its decision of close document, and posters will be displayed in the branch.

Customers will be able to do everyday transactions at the post office in 40 North Road, Lancing, and ‘tea and teach’ sessions will be held for customers wanting to explore alternatives to branch banking.

This follows the closure of Barclays bank in Shoreham.