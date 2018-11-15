Award-winning Homeguard Mews development in Worthing has just one brand-new five bedroom house remaining for £415,000

Located in the heart of Broadwater, Homeguard Mews is a contemporary development of four brand-new, three-storey, five bedroom houses located within a few hundred yards of the village green.

The development, which has been marketed by selling agents Michael Jones Estate Agents, has been hugely popular with buyers with its modern finish and high-quality interiors of the homes together with the convenient central location which offers shopping and entertainment amenities nearby, as well as direct and easy access to Worthing town centre with all that it has to offer.

Randall & Chisnall Construction Ltd, the developers responsible for the scheme, has recently received one of the highest accolades in the construction industry with an Local Authority Building Control (LABC) award for the best two to ten-unit scheme in the UK.

Gary Chisnall, one of the partners at Randall & Chisnall Construction Ltd, said: “We were absolutely delighted to receive this award as it represents everything that we strive for on the projects that we work on with regards to compliance to building regulations, outstanding craftmanship, technical innovation and sustainability, so to receive such a prestigious industry award has made us really proud of how we operate and the teams that we work with.”

Therefore, it is no surprise that there is currently only one property remaining at Homeguard Mews, located in Rectory Gardens, which offers four/five bedrooms (two en-suite), a south-facing living room, open-plan kitchen/dining space, front and rear balconies, two parking spaces and a rear garden for maximum enjoyment during the warmer months.

The property is currently being marketed at a guide price of £415,000.

If you would like to find out more about this property or arrange a viewing, contact the Michael Jones Broadwater Office on 01903 215222 or email Max Harbron, head of new homes, on maxharbron@michaeljones.co.uk

