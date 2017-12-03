Avid readers help raise more than £900 for Lions

Adur East Lions have been making a spectacle of themselves – but all in a good cause.

Mayberry Garden Centre, in Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, supports the Lions by accepting donations of used books, spectacles and mobile phones on their behalf.

The books are sold for £1 through the tills and the money is passed on directly.

Lion Susan Saunders said: “Mayberry takes no commission for themselves. The generous, and learned, people of the area have bought so many books that Mayberry was recently able to present the Lions with a cheque for £912.

“This amount is shared with Brighton Lions and every single penny of that amount will go back out in charitable donations and service activities.

“A recent service activity was the Tea and Tinsel event at Southwick Methodist Church Hall, where more than 60 over-60s enjoyed an afternoon of festive punch, tea, entertainment and even a visit from Santa.”

One of the Lions’ mottos is Ordinary People, Amazing Things. If you consider yourself to be an ordinary person who would like to do amazing things, then get in touch with the Lions on 0845 833 7356, visit the website www.adureastlions.org.uk or like them on Facebook on www.facebook.com/adureastlionsclub