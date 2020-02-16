At least six ambulances respond to ‘safeguarding issue’ at Worthing nursing home

At least six ambulances have responded to a ‘safeguarding issue’ at a Worthing nursing home.

South East Coast Ambulance Service sent several vehicles to Kingswood Nursing Home in Heene Road in the early hours of this morning (February 16), following reports of a ‘medical emergency’.

Ambulance crews respond to an incident at Kingswood Nursing Home, Heene Road, Worthing

A spokesman for the service said the emergency call was related to a resident, but it was not able to comment further on the details.

It confirmed this was not related to coronavirus, or Covid-19 as it is now known.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “We are aware of a safeguarding issue at a local care home and have been working closely with NHS partners to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

“We would like to make clear this is not a coronavirus related incident.”

Kingswood received a ‘requires improvement’ rating from its most recent inspection by the CQC in March 2019.

The home, which was caring for 23 residents at the time of the inspection, received ‘good’ ratings for its care, safety and responsiveness, but was told it must improve its effectiveness and leadership.

Kingswood Nursing Home has been approached for comment.