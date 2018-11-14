‘Astonishing’: Rustington solicitors make £1.3m for cancer charity

A Rustington solicitors firm has been recognised by Cancer Research UK for getting clients to leave a combined sum of £1.3 million to the charity in their wills.

Elise Mason of Green Wright Chalton Annis was presented with a gold certificate for the firm’s achievement.

For the past decade, the team based in The Street, Rustington, has been giving guidance for those wishing to leave a legacy gift for the charity as part of the Free Will Service.

Clare Moore, Director of Legacies at Cancer Research UK, said: “It’s quite astonishing to think that by simply combining enthusiasm with the highest professional standards Green Wright Chalton Annis has helped secure over £1.3million worth of legacy gifts, which will go a long way towards helping our scientists, doctors and nurses to beat cancer sooner.”

The Free Will Service has been running successfully for over 20 years across a network of solicitors in the UK. Anyone who wishes to use the service is asked to consider leaving a legacy gift to Cancer Research UK but is under no obligation to do so.

For more information about leaving a legacy gift and Cancer Research UK’s free will service, visit cruk.org/freewillservice or call the Green Wright Chalton Annis wills department on 01903 774 131.