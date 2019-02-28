Arsenal themed funeral for Worthing snooker club manager attended by hundreds

Hundreds of people paid their respects to a popular Worthing snooker club manager at a funeral themed around his favourite football club.

On Monday, February 18, around 350 people packed out Worthing Crematorium for the funeral of Andrew Connor, who passed away aged 46 from lung cancer on January 24.

The funeral of Andrew Connor was held at Worthing Crematorium on Monday, February 18. Picture: Kate Shemilt

Well-wishers came from as far afield as Ireland and Wales, and many wore football shirts to honour the Arsenal fan's love of the beautiful game.

Andrew ran Slicks snooker bar in Marine Parade, Worthing, for the last eight years.

His mother Linda Connor, 68, said: "I was absolutely humbled by all the people that came. It meant the world to me and our family; we are just overwhelmed by the amount of people that paid their respects."

Andrew's coffin was carried into the crematorium in Horsham Road, Findon, by his brother Mark and his friends, with his stepfather Bill Chapman walking ahead.

Andrew with his daughter Charlie

Mark and Andrew's best friend Neil Deshpande also did readings during the service, which was overseen by James MacMillan.

Linda said: "It was just how he would have wanted it to be.

"I am so proud of him, that all those people took the time to come along."

Born in East Dulwich, London, Andrew ran ten pubs in the capital before moving to Worthing to be near Linda and his sister Clair.

Arsenal fan Andrew had a funeral which was themed around his favourite football team. Picture: Kate Shemilt

He also raised thousands of pounds for the Forward Facing charity, which provided days out for his nephews when his niece Alena Collins died in May 2016 aged 15 months from a rare genetic condition.

Andrew was captain of Hill Barn Golf Club when he died, and would have stood down on Monday, March 4.

Tomorrow, ska band The Gangsters will be performing at the snooker bar's Empress Suite to raise money for Forward Facing in his memory. Tickets for the gig are available via The Gangsters' website, Slicks snooker bar, and Tesco Extra in Durrington.

Andrew leaves behind his daughter Charlie, 10.

Andrew's friends and family paid their respects to Arsenal fan Andrew by wearing football shirts. Picture: Kate Shemilt