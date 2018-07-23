Arrest after police investigate van in Southwick street

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs after police were called to investigate a van parked in the middle of a Southwick road.

A member of the public called police to report a man in a tipper van that was parked in the middle of Albion Street shortly before midnight on Sunday (July 22).

Police attended and discovered the vehicle with the doors locked, the windows steamed up and the engine running, a spokesman said.

The man would not engage with officers, who were concerned for his welfare and broke into the van, police said.

The man became violent and was restrained and arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink and drugs, possession of Class A drugs and assaulting a police officer, police said.

He was taken to hospital, where he remained on Monday afternoon and will be interviewed when fit, said police.

Click here for more crime news from Shoreham