Armed Forces weekend celebrated in Worthing - in pictures

Hot weather brought residents and visitors out in force for the West Sussex Armed Forces Weekend in Worthing.

The two-day event at Steyne Gardens celebrated the contributions of those past and present who served in the forces and marks national Armed Forces Day.

Worthing Armed Forces Day 2018. Photo: Derek Martin

Janet Goldsbrough-Jones, who organised the event for the 13th year running, said: "It went very well, there were a lot of people.

"I think everybody enjoyed themselves.

"It was too hot but people didn't seem to mind."

A total of 600 bottles of water were handed out over the weekend to keep people cool.

Worthing Armed Forces Day 2018. Photo: Derek Martin

She said: "The RAF air cadets were amazing, handing out water to everyone."

On the Saturday, various groups held stalls, music was performed on a stage and a spitfire flew past.

Sunday’s centrepiece was the Drumhead service, in which drums draped in military standards from the Royal British Legion are used in place of an altar to commemorate services once held on the frontline.

The Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Susan Pyper and the High Sheriff of West Sussex Caroline Nicholls were joined by local dignitaries, councillors and MPs as well as serving men and women and veterans.

Worthing Armed Forces Day 2018. Photo: Derek Martin

Councillor Paul Baker, mayor of Worthing, said of the service: "It is always a pleasure for the Mayor to host this event, a chance for Worthing to remember those who have given so much.

"It was a very hot day and wearing the full robes and regalia was indeed extremely uncomfortable but the brave servicemen that lost there lives defending this country deserve nothing less than the full respect we can show them.

"It is important that Worthing never forgets them and we never will."

