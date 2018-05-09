Applications open to become a community firefighter

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has launched a recruitment drive for wholetime community firefighters.

Potential applicants can register an interest in applying and find out more about the recruitment process by visiting www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire

The role of the fire service has changed considerably over recent years and there is now a much greater emphasis on engaging with communities and working proactively to prevent emergencies.

Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for safer, stronger communities, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to start a career serving our communities by working together to prevent emergencies and by providing a first class response when incidents do occur.

“We want to ensure our teams reflect the area we serve, as well as the qualities required for the job, and hope to receive applications from all sectors of our communities to join our fire service family.”

The fire service would particularly welcome applications from women, people who are black, Asian or minority ethnic and from the LGBT community within West Sussex, as these groups are currently under-represented in its operational service.

The deadline for applications is May 30.