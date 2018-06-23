Annual ramble provides seven miles of help for charity

Avid walkers gathered at Angmering Park Estate for the annual Angmering Ramble in aid of a charity for blind and visually impaired people.

The seven mile walk was organised to raise money for 4Sight Vision Support, which provides services to combat social isolation and help to encourage independence and confidence for people across Sussex living with loss of vision.

Organisers said that the people involved on the day could not have asked for better weather, setting off in the sunshine at 10am to walk around the estate.

Many people took part in the walk, including 4Sight Vision Support members, some who have missed getting out in the country as they have had no one to guide them while walking on uneven ground.

Kirstie Thomas, senior outreach worker, said: “I would like to say thank you to everyone that turned up to walk and a huge thanks to the volunteers that offered to help on the day with registration and refreshments. It was great to see some new faces and everyone had a great time.”

The total raised is still being counted by organisers, but they have high hopes as previous years have seen walkers raise nearly £2,000.

A representative from 4Sight Vision Support said they are very grateful to Nigel Clutton for allowing them to use the Angmering Park Estate for the event.

For further information about the charity and other fundraising events to get involved in, phone 01243 828555 or visit www.4sight.org.uk.

READ MORE

Raising money is a walk in the park