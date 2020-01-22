Animals hurt in Australia fires to receive care package from West Sussex vets

A West Sussex vets has donated medical equipment to help animals hurt in the Australia fires.

Louise Whittington, who works for Arun Veterinary Group, said the firm was inspired to help the cause by staffmembers, vet Laura Piddington and nurse Chloe Turner, who are Australian.

Vet Laura Piddington and nurse Chloe Turner, both Australian. Photo courtesy of Arun Vetinary Group

The group is based in Storrington but has branches across West Sussex.

She added: “They just spotted on social media that the RSPCA hospital were doing a collection of bits and pieces to be shipped off to Australia.”

Directors of the group, Matt and Sarah had already offered to donate equipment, according to Louise.

But she said the Arun Veterinary Group shared their appeal on Facebook urging people to give.

Louise added: “Within 72 hours we had £250 donated. We were able to use that money to buy lots of equipment.”

Bandages, syringes and dressings were also given. She said Arun Veterinary sent the supplies on last Thursday.

The group has branches in Pulborough, Worthing, Westergate, Storrington and Ashington.

Louise added: “We were really blown away by the amount of donations. The local people of Storrington seem to be really happy to support us. We based it at the Storrington hospital. We were really surprised with how many people were happy to help. It was quite touching.”

