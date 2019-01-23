Angmering teen with rare brain tumour among first to be treated at new £125m NHS centre

A 15-year-old from Angmering with a rare brain tumour is set to become one of the first patients to undergo specialist treatment at a £125million new NHS centre.

Mason Kettley, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October, will begin his treatment today at the new Proton Beam Therapy centre at The Christie hospital in Manchester.

Mason Kettley with his family

Mason said: “I’m nervous about what is going to happen, but I’m also excited to start this treatment.”

Proton Beam Therapy is a specialist form of radiotherapy that targets cancers very precisely, increasing success rates and reducing side effects, making it an ideal treatment for certain cancers in children, who are at risk of lasting damage to organs that are still growing.

The treatment is only available in a handful of countries around the world.

Proton beam therapy has been offered overseas to NHS patients who are eligible for treatment in England since 2008.

Mason Kettley

But now, patients like Mason can be treated in the UK.

The NHS England-funded centre in Manchester opened last year and is the first NHS treatment centre in England.

Mason, who is currently still attending school and is in the middle of preparing for his GCSEs next year, said his experiences as a patient have made him decide he would like to train as a doctor.

He said: “I’m so grateful to all the doctors involved in my care and I’d love to do what they do one day – it will be my way of giving something back.”

Following investigations and scans at Worthing Hospital near his home in Angmering in West Sussex, it became clear the tumour – a pilomyxoid astrocytoma – was growing in critical areas of his brain, making it inoperable due to the risk of blindness and other catastrophic complications.

Consultant clinical oncologist Gillian Whitfield, who is leading Mason’s care at The Christie, said: “Mason’s tumour is a low grade (slow growing) tumour with a high chance of cure.

“For Mason, in comparison to conventional radiotherapy, Proton beam therapy should carry a lower risk of some important long term side effects of treatment, particularly effects on short term memory and learning ability and the risk over the next eight decades of the radiation causing other tumours.”

Professor Stephen Powis, medical director for the NHS in England said: “This is a hugely exciting development for the NHS and we are delighted that we are able to provide this life changing treatment for patients like Mason.

“The long term plan for the NHS last week set out a range of plans that will radically transform cancer care across the country, benefitting hundreds of thousands of patients in the next five years.”

A second centre is due to open at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in summer 2020.

It is expected that each centre will each treat up to 750 patients every year.

Accommodation will be available for patients and carers coming from outside the immediate vicinity of the proton beam therapy centre.

