Angmering new-build home with four bedrooms on popular Cresswell Park development

This stunning four bedroom new-build home is situated on the popular Cresswell Park development in Angmering.

The property is offered with immediate vacant possession, so you could be in your new home by Christmas.

The Kenton offers accommodation set over three floors, with a ground floor cloakroom and entrance to a welcoming open-plan living room, bathed in copious natural light doors opening to the rear garden.

The kitchen area is completed to a very high specification with a full set of integrated appliances.

To the first floor there are three lovely sized bedrooms and a fabulous family bathroom.

The master bedroom is located on the third floor and boasts a lovely en-suite shower room and fitted wardrobes.

Outside, to the front there is off-road parking and a spacious garage, while the rear garden is a fantastic size, mainly laid to lawn with a patio area.

The property is less than a quarter of a mile from Angmering village square and less than a mile from Angmering Community Centre and school, while Angmering railway station is just over a mile away.

Guide Price £385,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com

