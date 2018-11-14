An abseil like no other - The Santa Night iDrop is here

In September, volunteers raised a lot of money for Chestnut Tree House by abseiling down Arundel Castle. Now they are doing something a bit different.

And the Santa Night iDrop is certainly different! An abseil like no other – a 450ft descent in open space. In the dark. Dressed as Santa. And all to raise vital funds for local life-limited children and their families.

Taking place on Friday 23 November at the BAi360 in Brighton, there are only a few places left, so sign up by this Friday and be part of the first ever Night iDrop with Chestnut Tree House.

Registration is £50, and you need to raise a minimum sponsorship of £235 before Christmas – collectively, you will be paying for one hour of all Chestnut Tree House’s care services (£285).

Chestnut Tree House will provide the Santa suit, so all you need to do is sign up and get fundraising!

Find out more and sign up here: www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/santa-night-idrop