An ambulance has been called to Marks & Spencer in Worthing.

According to the South East Coast Ambulance Service, it was called at 1.20pm to reports of a person falling ill inside the Montague Street store.

The ambulance outside Marks and Spencer in Montague Street, Worthing. Picture: Carly-May Kavanagh

An ambulance was sent to the scene, and paramedics treated the person inside.

A spokesman said the incident was currently ongoing.