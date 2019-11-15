Amberley Museum celebrates 40th anniversary with weekend of events

Amberley Museum is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend with a host of activities and the opening of a new exhibition.

The museum opened to the public on the former chalk pits site adjacent to the village in 1979 and its latest exhibition, Meet the Workers, offers an insight into what it was like to work there.

Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Pyper, will open the exhibition at 10am on Saturday, and there are a host of activities planned on Saturday and Sunday (November 16 and 17) to celebrate the museum’s anniversary.

Visitors will be taken back to the life and times of chalk mining in the Victorian era with a mixture of talks, demonstrations, drama re-enactment and guided walks.

The museum opens at 9.30am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday, and will close at 4pm on both days.

For more information visit the Amberley Museum website