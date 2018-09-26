Amberley Castle restaurant picks up prestigious AA award

Popular West Sussex hotel Amberley Castle is celebrating after its restaurant was awarded three AA rosettes at a glittering ceremony in London on Monday, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Amberley Castle joins just ten per cent of all AA rated hotels across the UK to hold the accolade.

In receiving the award, Amberley Castle’s restaurant was commended on being an ‘outstanding restaurant that achieves standards that demand national recognition well beyond its local area’.

Criteria to be awarded three AA rosettes also listed that cooking “must be underpinned by the selection and sympathetic treatment of the highest quality ingredients and that timing, seasoning and the judgement of flavour combinations are consistently excellent”.

Piers Vowles, general manager Amberley Castle, commented: “We are all delighted to have once again been awarded three AA rosettes for our restaurant and warmly congratulate our executive head chef Paul Peters and his team.

“Paul’s dedicated approach to his menus, grounded in classical influences and serving the freshest of ingredients, cooked in innovative and exciting ways, has long drawn praise from our guests, and we’re thrilled the AA has recognised the team’s achievements too.”

Paul Peters, executive head chef, commented: “The team and I are very happy to have been awarded three AA rosettes, and I’m so pleased their skill and dedication to consistently create great dishes has been recognised. We’ll keep pushing to create new flavours and menus and look forward to exciting times ahead.”

The restaurant at Amberley Castle is open daily for lunch and dinner, with a la carte and tasting menus offered, as well as a set lunch option.

The website has special events and offers including, for example, a seasonal three-course lunch including a glass of Champagne for £34.50pp, on offer Monday to Saturday until November 30 2018.

