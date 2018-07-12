All you need to know about Beach Dreams festival in Shoreham this weekend

Heading to Beach Dreams festival in Shoreham this weekend? Here is all you need to know about the event...

What is it?

The return of Shoreham Beach’s annual, free, community festival, which has been running for 20 years.

This year's theme is popstars and rockstars, so expect some stylish costumes to dazzle in the sunshine as the hot weather looks set to continue.

When is it?

The event kicks off tomorrow night (Friday, July 13) with a launch party on Beach Green at 4pm.

Saturday's parade starts at 11am while bands begin playing at noon.

Sunday's festivities begin at midday.

What can visitors expect?

Organisers have planned a packed lineup of bands and DJs, with everything from old favourites Burning Organ to a Queen tribute band.

Saturday's children parade is set to be a highlight, with two marches winding their way through the streets to the sound of a Samba band before meeting on Beach Green.

There will also be sports activities, arts and crafts, food and drink stalls and a catwalk show throughout the weekend.

What do the organisers say?

Organiser Sarah Parker said: “It’s going to be a really fun weekend. There’s lots going on.

"It’s worked really successfully the last few years.

“The forecast is looking to be amazing.

“It’s going to be hot so bring some sun cream, lots of water, bring some shade, and enjoy!”

What else do you need to know?

There is no parking at Beach Green over the weekend as the car park is closed for flood defence work.

Where can you find out more?

Visit www.beachdreamsfestival.co.uk/

