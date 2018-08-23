All set for Worthing’s Rotary Carnival

Music, performance and markets – not forgetting the annual parade – is set to draw the crowds to the Worthing Rotary Carnival over the bank holiday weekend.

A seafront market will be held between 11am and 6pm on Sunday, as well as a cars and designer scooters being on display in Steyne Gardens. At 4pm on both Sunday and Monday, a mini circus will feature Matt the Clown, trapeze performers and hula hooping by Chi Chi Revolver. Entry to the performance will cost £1.

Dogs Trust will run a dog show at 2.30pm on Sunday, while both days will feature face painting, food stalls and live music, with Steyne Gardens at the heart of the carnival.

The parade will set off from Grand Avenue at 12.30pm, arriving in Steyne Gardens around 1.30pm. See here for more details.