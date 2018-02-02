Air cadets celebrate a year of achievements at awards ceremony

Shoreham air cadets have celebrated their achievements over the past year at a formal dinner and awards ceremony.

Members of the 1440 (Shoreham) Squadron, Air Training Corps, gathered at the Hummingbird Restaurant at Shoreham Airport for the annual event.

It was the perfect aviation backdrop for cadets who had lots to celebrate from 2017, including involvement in activities such as flying training and scholarships, attendance in the Air Cadet National Marching Band and completion of intense leadership courses.

This was in addition to the squadron’s regular involvement in community events, as well as the cadets’ ongoing training in formal marching, aviation-based classroom training and outdoor adventurous training.

The Cadet of the Year trophy was awarded to Cadet Corporal Charlie Harrison.

Charlie was one of three members from the squadron who completed the RAF 2-Day March, an official military qualifier for the Nijmegen March in the Netherlands, as part of a team of 12 cadets at RAF Cosford last April. All the cadets were awarded the new road marching badge.

Flight Lieutenant Rich Sage, the squadron’s commanding officer, said: “I’m always extremely humbled and proud to look back over what these dedicated young people have achieved over the past 12 months.

“They have a constant desire to get the most out of their time with us.”

A raffle was held, with prizes donated by Tesco Holmbush and Sussex Model Centre, and £75 was raised for the squadron.

For Cadet Flight Sergeant Yasmin Gretton, this was her last annual dinner, following six years in the Air Training Corps.

She said: “It’s a great social occasion and I always really enjoy hearing the full list of what we’ve done. The list is always much longer than I remember.”

The squadron is keen to recruit new cadets from school year eight onwards who are interested in joining, with the next intake evening planned for March 6, 2018, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Flt Lt said: “If you’re aged between 12 and 17 and you’re interested in flying, gliding, first aid, shooting, rock climbing, mountain biking, music – the list goes on – then come and join us.”

The squadron is also looking for adult volunteers. Telephone 01273 464382 or email 1440@aircadets.org for more information.