Air ambulance lands on Lancing Beach after man falls out of tree

The air ambulance landed on the beach in Lancing today (April 18) after a man fell out of a tree.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a report of a man who had fallen from a tree in Downview Road at 3.20pm.

The Air Ambulance on Worthing beach. Pic: Sheila Marchant-Webb SUS-190418-172654001

The air ambulance landed on Lancing Beach, said police, and took the injured man to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

He was believed to have been working on the tree and police have informed the Health and Safety Executive.

An eye witness said the air ambulance landed on the beach opposite Western Road, where two medics left the helicopter and got into an ambulance, which had arrived with a police car.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was unable to comment on the incident as it occurred at a private residence.