Part of the A27 has been closed and an Air Ambulance has been called following a crash along the dual carriageway this afternoon (May 6)

Police have closed a lane on the westbound Shoreham Bypass following the collision between the junctions of the A293 and A270.

Air Ambulance crews were called to the collision

The Air Ambulance landed in a field close to Foredown Tower just before 1pm.

Long delays are being reported in the area.