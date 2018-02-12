Air ambulance called after man falls through roof

A man has been taken to hospital after falling through a roof at the old Shoreham cement works, near Upper Beeding, according to the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

A spokesman for SECAmb said paramedics were sent to the scene shortly after 1pm on Monday (February 12).

The SECAmb spokesman added: “At 13.29 we responded to a call for a man who had fallen through a roof with two cars and an ambulance.

“The air ambulance also attended.

“A man in his 30s was taken by ambulance to Royal Sussex County hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

A spokesman for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance (KSS) said the man suffered injuries to his hand and abdomen before being taken to hospital by road ambulance.

The KSS spokesman added: “At about 1.25pm today, Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance was called to an accidental injury at Upper Beeding, and landed at the dis-used cement works.

“The helicopter’s doctor and paramedic assisted paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) in treating an adult male at the scene after he sustained abdominal and hand injuries in a fall from height.

“The patient was taken by land ambulance to the nearby Royal Sussex County Hospital at Brighton. Police were also in attendance.”