Adur-wide appeal sees 16 defibrillators installed across district: “The response has been phenomenal”

A community appeal launched in partnership with the Sussex Heart Charity has seen 16 potentially life-saving machines installed across Adur in just 18 months – with funding already secured for a seventeenth.

The defibrillator appeal was launched by the former chairman of Adur District Council, councillor Joss Loader, at the start of her term of office in May 2019 in memory of her late father, Brian Hollebone who suffered a fatal heart attack, aged just 49.

She now hopes the strategically placed machines will help prevent other families suffering similar tragedies. All the AEDs are available to the public 24/7 by dialling 999.

Ms Loader said: “I really hoped this would capture the public’s imagination but the response has been phenomenal. I’ve been really touched by people’s support, commitment, passion and generosity and can’t thank everybody enough.”

After working alongside other councillors, members of the public, local businesses and organisations over the past months, Ms Loader and t Terry Ayres, chief executive of the Sussex Heart Charity, unveiled the latest machine at Adur Valley Vets along with councillor Lee Cowen.

Mr Cowen raised the money for this machine – and another at Shadwells Court in Lancing – through crowd-funding, plus a raffle at The Co-op’s North Road store. It was match funded by The Sussex Heart Charity and installed by the council in November.

Mr Cowen thanked everyone who donated, adding: “The chances of surviving a cardiac arrest using a defibrillator is close to 90 per cent if used within the first minute, so having a unit close by is important.

“This is the second external defibrillator we’ve fitted in the Mash Barn estate both with easy and visible access.

“A particular thank you goes out to Adur Valley vets for assisting the installation.

“Thanks again to Joss Loader for her appeal, Sussex Heart Charity, the Co-op and everyone who donated to help raise the funds.”

Other AEDs are located in Adur as follows...

In Shoreham Beach at:

– The Church of the Good Shepherd;

– The Moorings Bar at Emerald Quay;

– Atlantic Stores in Ferry Road.

In Shoreham town centre at:

– Shoreham Community Centre;

– The Bridge Inn, Shoreham High Street

– Sunshine Nursery in Tarmount Lane.

In North Lancing at:

– Miller and Carter restaurant

– Fircroft News in Manor Road

In South Lancing at:

– Shadwells Court in Shadwells Road;

– Adur Valley Vets;

– Lancing Parish Hall;

– Visions Hair Salon in Crabtree Lane;

– WSCC Children’s Centre in North Road;

– Lions Hall in Roberts Road.

In Southwick and Fishersgate said:

– Eastbrook Community Centre on Fishersgate Recreation Ground

– Quayside Youth Centre in Upper Kingston Lane.

Looking forward, Ms Loader said: “We are still hoping to fund one further machine in North Shoreham and are very nearly there.

“If these machines can save just one life, then we will all consider it a job very well done.

“A very sincere and heart-felt thanks to everybody involved including Faye and Terry Ritchie; Mr Trevor Attwell; Keith Dollemore; Kevin Allen and Joe Pelling; Sue and John Wellfare from Recycling in Lancing; Alison Wolke; Dr Alastair Ball, Shoreham Port Authority, Quayside Youth Club; Cllrs Lee Cowen, Dave Simmons, Carol Albury, Paul Mansfield and Clive Burghard who have all been truly phenomenal, plus Jason and his team at P and H

Electricals Solutions in Worthing.”

Mr Ayres said: “We were really excited when Joss approached about this project.

“The response has been amazing and far exceeded our expectation.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Joss and the many businesses and individuals for being part of this project to install life saving devices in the Adur area, you have helped contribute to safeguarding the lives of thousands of people and like us, you should be very proud of

your achievements!”