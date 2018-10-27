Adur Special Needs Project moves easily to new Shoreham location after £2,000 donation

Relocating the venue of a charity is never easy, as Adur Special Needs Project found out earlier in the year when it moved to Herons Dale School in Shoreham.

The charity needed to stock up on new equipment to help volunteers and service users settle into its new home at the school, which specifically caters for children with special needs and disabilities.

Yvonne McKeown, administrator for the charity, said: “It took us several months to choreograph the move. It was a very busy time for us and we had a sizeable wish list.

“But that’s when Lynn Fuller from the Wellesley Charitable Foundation came to our aid. She explained that we could make a funding application to the foundation and they might be able to meet some expenses and give us a donation to cover several necessary items of equipment.”

The Wellesley Charitable Foundation was set up in 2012 by a Sussex-based financial services company, Wellesley Wealth Advisory, to raise money for registered charities in Sussex to help ill and disadvantaged children.

Through the foundation’s donation of more than £2,000, Adur Special Needs Project was able to purchase a set of 12 walkie-talkie radios, a microwave oven, and various other pieces of equipment required for its Saturday play schemes for children aged five to 15.

Lynn Fuller visited the charity to see the work in action and said she was both impressed and delighted with what she saw, and while there took the opportunity to read to one of the older members, Jake Garwood.

As she was leaving, Lynn said: “I am very pleased to have seen where Adur Special Needs Project is based and appreciate how happy they are in their new home.

“It is satisfying to see how useful the items on their wish list have been, and that they are being put to such good use. Witnessing the skills and caring shown by the staff and volunteers in their relationships with the children was heart-warming. It was a delightful visit to a very happy place.”

The charity is now happily established in the school and is very encouraged by the support it has received, not only from Herons Dale, but also from the community.

Yvonne said: “It is wonderful to have such a well-equipped base for our valuable play schemes.

“We are very grateful to the Wellesley Charitable Foundation, and to everyone else who has helped us over the past few months.”

For more information, email info@adurspecialneedsproject.org.uk, or phone 07788 239634.

