Adur community groups and charities receive cash boost from council’s grants scheme

Community groups and charities across Adur have received a cash boost from the Adur Community Grants scheme.

The scheme, which is run by Adur District Council, awards grants of up to £5,000 to voluntary, community and social enterprises.

David Simmons (left of banner) and Les Alden (right of banner) at Fishersgate Youth Club awarding the funds

Over the past ten years, Adur Community Grants has given more than £720,000 to around 200 different community projects.

These have included Shoreham Light Parade, which was awarded £1,500, CYCALL Inclusive Cycling, receiving £1,000, Shoreham Air Training Corps, which gained £1,500, and £5,000 to Fishersgate Youth Club.

David Simmons, executive member for health and wellbeing, and Les Alden, ward member for Eastbrook, recently visited Fishersgate Youth Club to award the funds, which will enable them to continue their work to meet the needs of young people in Sussex.

Mr Simmons said: “At Adur District Council we are proud to continue our small grants programme, which provides a much-needed cash boost for groups and good causes, as well as recognising the role played by our vibrant voluntary and community sector.”

The Adur Community Grants will re-open in April. Voluntary, community or social enterprises in the district can find out more at the Adur Community Grants page of the council website.

