A27 Worthing bypass ‘only practical answer’ to road issues – and would ease IKEA traffic

Letter from: Alan Fordham, Highlands Close, High Salvington

An idea to build a bridge over the A27 by one of your correspondents, in relation to the IKEA development at New Monks Farm, Lancing, with mini roundabouts either side, would certainly be a better option than the proposed traffic light controlled roundabout.

However, virtually everyone in Worthing knows that the only practical answer to all our A27 problems is to have a proper bypass.

We are the largest town in UK without a designated bypass, a fact exacerbated by being flanked by the sea.

During the tragic events following the Shoreham air crash, the A27 was closed for several weeks, through traffic being diverted via Long Furlong, Washington and Steyning.

There were no significant hold ups, and local traffic also moved freely. Would it, therefore, not be sensible to upgrade that route utilising the existing road network? I believe that Highways England has previously costed this option at about £750million.

At that price it would be great value for money, taking into account business and personal time spent in delays, and it would also solve the anticipated IKEA junction problems.