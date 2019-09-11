Created with Sketch.

A27 partially blocked in Worthing after accident near Toby Carvery

Part of the A27 in Worthing has been blocked after an accident this afternoon (September 11).

Traffic has been queuing westbound after a collision at the junction with Sompting Road, first reported at around 3.30pm.

A car and a van were reported to have been involved outside the Toby Carvery.