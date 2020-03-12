Created with Sketch.

A27 in Worthing partially closed due to incident

The A27 in Worthing is partially closed due to an incident.

The outside lane of the westbound carriageway of the Sompting Bypass is currently closed near the junction with Church Lane.

Police, paramedics and the fire service are all at the scene.

