A27 in Hangleton closed following collision

The A27 in Hangleton was closed for around an hour last night following a collision.

Highways England said the road was closed in both directions at the junction with the A293, following a ‘police incident’ on the A27 Eastbound.

Photos show police and firefighters at the scene.

The road was reopened at around 9.40pm, Highways England confirmed.

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

Emergency services at the scene

