A27 flooding: This is how long the road is expected to be closed

The A27 remains partially closed as work continues to clear flooding.

One lane has been closed eastbound from the Sussex Pad traffic lights since 8.06am this morning (December 23), causing tailbacks of up to three miles.

Flooding on the A27

A spokesman for Highways England said the lane was expected to remain closed 'through the evening', as workers battled to clear the floodwater.

Earlier this afternoon the incident was upgraded to 'critical' and an additional pump was drafted in to help with the clear up,

Traffic has been queuing back into Worthing and congestion has filtered out into surrounding roads as motorists try to find a way around the blockage.