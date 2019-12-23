A27 flooding: Reinforcements called to deal with 'critical' incident in Shoreham

Flooding on the A27 in Shoreham has been upgraded to 'critical' after part of the road was closed for more than seven hours.

A spokesman for Highways England said an extra 'gully sucker' - equipment used to remove floodwater - had been drafted in to combat flooding between the Manor Roundabout and the Sussex Pad traffic lights.

Traffic on the A27

One lane has been closed and traffic jams of up to 2.6 miles have been reported eastbound, from the Sussex Pad lights as far back as the Lyons Farm Retail Park in Worthing.

The incident was first reported at 8.06am this morning (December 23), the spokesman said, and reinforcements were expected imminently, as of around 3.20pm.

The spokesman was unable to predict when the lane could be reopened.

Commenting on the Herald's Facebook page, Cassie Hobbs said it had taken an hour and a half to get from Goring to Shoreham Airport and warned motorists to avoid the road.

Traffic has backed up along the seafront A259 road, as motorists seek alternative routes east.