A27 collision: police say child and woman's injuries 'not life threatening'

Police have confirmed that a woman and child involved in a serious collision on the A27 in Lancing this morning do not have life-threatening injuries.

The 50-year-old and 11-year-old boy were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after a two-vehicle collision near the Sussex Pad traffic lights at around 5.45am this morning. Click here to read more about the collision, which prompted an outpouring of prayers from the community.

The collision on the A27 in Lancing resulted in the road being closed this morning

The fire service helped free the pair from their car; find out more about the rescue operation here.

The eastbound carriageway of the A27 was closed for six hours while officers investigated the scene but was reopened at around midday.

At 1pm, Sussex Police confirmed the woman and child had 'serious, but not life-threatening injuries'.

A 39-year-old man who was driving the van involved in the collision was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A spokesman appealed for witnesses or drivers with dash cam footage to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Fairmile.